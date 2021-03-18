COE premiums rise across all categories

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended higher across all categories in the latest tender yesterday.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp (Category A) finished at $44,589, up from $41,996. This is the highest level since late 2017.

The premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $47,001, up from $45,001.

The rate for Open COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly used for bigger cars, came in at $47,806, up from $47,001.

Commercial vehicle COE premium bounced higher to $39,589 after dropping more than $3,000 to $37,513 in the previous cycle.

The motorcycle COE premium finished at $7,791, up slightly from $7,752.

The various vehicle categories, except motorcycles, have a smaller supply of certificates in the current quota period of February to April.

Mr Eddie Loo, managing director of CarTimes Group and president of the Singapore Vehicle Traders Association, said the rise in the prices across the board was expected given that the next COE bidding cycle is three weeks away.

Mr Nicholas Wong, general manager of Honda agent Kah Motor, noted that prices are still considered quite stable, and there is stronger demand in the market.

"Customers seem to be more willing to make purchases now with the Covid-19 vaccine being administered," he added.

Meanwhile, Yong Lee Seng Motor managing director Raymond Tang said he was surprised by the scale of the rise in Category A COE price, which could be due to new vehicle launches.

He said: "I think COE prices will keep increasing in the coming cycles. The prices are still far away from the levels 10 years ago, so there is still a lot of room to go up."



