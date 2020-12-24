COE premiums mostly higher with sales race in final lap

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the last tender of 2020 yesterday as car dealers made a final push to shore up sales in a year of pandemic and pared down supply.

But on average, this year's main car premium (for cars up to 1,600cc) is only slightly higher than last year's, despite the supply of certificates being 25 per cent smaller. Compared with the average in 1999, which had a similar quota size, this year's average premium is appreciably lower.

At the close of yesterday's tender, the COE for cars up to 1,600cc finished 0.4 per cent lower at $40,556. The COE for cars above 1,600cc climbed 9.5 per cent to close at a two-year high of $49,300.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, rose similarly to $49,500 - 8.8 per cent higher than its previous close two weeks ago, and its highest in 19 months.

The commercial vehicle COE finished 7 per cent higher at $35,201 - its highest since March 2018. The motorcycle premium crept up by 0.2 per cent to end at a four-month high of $7,689.

COE supply is determined by the number of cars scrapped in a particular year. And the number of vehicles being scrapped each year is influenced by the number of new ones registered 10 years earlier, as COEs have a lifespan of 10 years.

Industry players expect next year's COE supply to be either unchanged or slightly larger despite the number of new cars registered 10 years earlier, in 2011, being 33 per cent lower than in 2010.

This is because the shortfall will be made up by some 22,000 cars which had their COEs revalidated for five years in 2016. Five-year renewals cannot be revalidated further, and these cars will have to be scrapped in 2021.

Monthly quotas however, may be smaller than this year's because of the April-June bidding suspension, which resulted in supply being distributed over nine months instead of 12. Distribution is also unlikely to be even throughout the year. For example, the February-April 2021 quota may be slightly smaller than the current three-month quota.

An unknown is the number of motorists who will revalidate their car COEs in the next 12 months. These revalidated COEs will not contribute to 2021's quota.

The overall number of car COE revalidations has been shrinking since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in Singapore in February. Ten-year revalidations for bigger cars however, remain largely unchanged from 2019.

Market watchers reckon that if consumer sentiment and market conditions remain unchanged, COE prices for cars up to 1,600cc next year are likely to soften.

Economists point out that when government relief measures end next year, more jobs and businesses will be at risk if the pandemic is not controlled.

Another wild card could be private-hire operators looking to renew their fleets in the face of new regulations which discourage the use of older cars. They are seen to be propping up Category A premiums in the last two months.

How long more their effect will last depends much on the widely-anticipated merger between the two largest players - Grab and Gojek. If the union takes place in the first half of the year, their fleets could be consolidated, thus cooling demand for fresh COEs for the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, Category B (for cars above 1,600cc) moves to a different beat. Its average premium this year is hardly changed at $38,155 despite a sizeable rise in supply - indicating that the buyers are less affected by the economy than others.

Makes which are most active in this segment are the European premium brands, which have also been slashing prices to garner market share. This is likely to continue in 2021, leading to budget cars being further sidelined.