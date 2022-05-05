Close to 1 million people crossed land borders over long weekend

More than 950,000 travellers used the land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia over the long weekend.

More travellers left Singapore - 491,400 - compared with the 462,400 arrivals into the country over five days from last Friday to Tuesday this week.

Over the three-day Good Friday weekend between April 15 and 17, 436,800 crossed the land borders between the two countries.

That was the first public holiday since land borders fully reopened on April 1, allowing fully vaccinated individuals to travel freely between Singapore and Malaysia by land without testing or quarantine for the first time in two years.

Earlier, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had advised travellers to use the cross-border bus services instead of driving into Malaysia with private vehicles, to avoid getting caught in the anticipated jam.

Based on figures provided by the ICA, there were more travellers using cars and motorcycles than buses.

Collectively, 660,400 travellers who cleared the checkpoints used private transport while 293,400 used the bus.

The difference may be partly attributed to cross-border public buses resuming operations only from Sunday.

Before the pandemic, more than 400,000 people used the land crossings between Singapore and Malaysia daily.

Digital manager Azfar Hashim, 37, drove into Malaysia last Saturday - his third time doing so since April 1. He and his wife cleared immigration at the Tuas checkpoint around noon.

They had intended to do only a day trip to Johor Bahru, but decided to drive on to Kuala Lumpur when they learnt that toll charges on the North-South Expressway were waived till Sunday. They returned to Singapore on Sunday evening.

Mr Azfar said: "The Customs clearance went extremely smoothly for us, and even the traffic on the highway was good. It was a nice relaxing weekend".