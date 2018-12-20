Circular Rd closed to parking for 3 months

For three months, parking spaces in Circular Road will be transformed into pedestrian spots featuring games and art installations.

The move, which began on Tuesday, is aimed at revitalising Circular Road, said precinct manager Singapore River One (SRO).

Motorists will still be able to drive along Circular Road during this time.

"Some of the car park lots will be converted into a 'lawn' with artificial grass or public spaces with handpainted art installations using wooden crates and car tyres," SRO said yesterday.

Members of the public can play games such as arm-wrestling and Twister in the area during this period. A "street lounge" featuring regular musical performances and other acts is also being planned.

The plans had the "resounding support" of businesses along Circular Road, said SRO executive director Michelle Koh, adding that many hoped for the road to be permanently pedestrianised.

SRO is a private sector-led group that aims to increase footfall in the Boat Quay, Robertson Quay and Clarke Quay areas.

It said the closing of parking spaces will be done in tandem with the closure of Circular Road to traffic on Friday and Saturday nights.

The closure of the road to traffic has helped increase business in the area during the two evenings, Ms Koh said, adding that eateries appreciated the added space for outdoor seating.

"Hence this current initiative with the parking spaces is a trial for us to understand the management of the traffic better, and plan the operational aspects of a longer-term full pedestrianisation," she said.

Ms Koh added that these three months will allow SRO to gather feedback from businesses, as well as visitors and drivers, on the feasibility of permanent pedestrianisation of the road.