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The JMEV showroom, located in a mixed development in Telok Kurau Road, appeared closed when The Straits Times visited on Nov 18.

SINGAPORE – Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand JMEV came to Singapore in July 2025 but its showroom in the east has closed after just a year or so.

The brand’s distributor Valor Auto was incorporated on July 2, 2024, launching the brand a year later. JMEV was one of 15 or so Chinese EV brands that have entered Singapore since 2024.

It is the second brand to exit Singapore in recent months. Chinese car brand Neta – made by Shanghai-based Hozon Auto – closed shop in early April 2025, less than three months after opening day.

The JMEV showroom, housed in a mixed development in Telok Kurau Road, was empty, and most of the windows were boarded up when The Straits Times visited on Nov 18.

Its Singapore website was not accessible, and a call to the official phone number on Nov 19 was answered by someone who said she did not have ties to the dealership. The brand’s marketing manager, when contacted, said she was no longer with the company, but did not give further details.

Some 28 units of the JMEV Elight four-door electric saloon have been registered since 2025, with the most recent one registered in June 2026, according to Land Transport Authority records.

Based on the last publicly available price list dated in May, the cars are sold with a 10-year battery warranty, five-year vehicle warranty and six years of routine servicing. The model was priced at $208,777 with a certificate of entitlement before applicable discounts.

Mahaendra Gofar, a veteran of the automotive sector who has worked for car firms in Germany and China, said it is common practice for distributors to offer extended warranty coverage that goes beyond what the manufacturer offers.

If the dealership folds, the local portion of the warranty will no longer be valid. The terms of the factory warranty are not stated in the price list.

Lawyer Parwani Vijai said affected owners have no legal recourse if the distributor closes.

In response to The Straits Times, Melvin Yong, president of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), said it did not receive any complaints against the distributor between Jan 1 and Nov 18.

“CASE advises consumers to conduct due diligence before committing to a vehicle purchase.

“This includes checking the distributor’s track record, reputation, financial standing, the long-term availability of warranty and after-sales support, and other alternatives should the distributorship close,” he said, adding that consumers who are affected may approach CASE for help.

Experts said owners are not completely without options in terms of service support if a brand exits the market.

When it comes to parts, Ler Hwee Tiong, director of an after-market workshop chain, said the supply chain in automobile production is robust in China.

So even if a carmaker is out of business, owners should be able to source most parts directly through popular shopping portals like Aliexpress.

In JMEV’s case, its parent company Jiangling Motors Corporation Group is operational in China and active in export markets including Chile, Morocco and Myanmar.

Basic mechanical work, Gofar said, should be manageable for independent motor workshops, but owners may be stranded when it comes to proprietary software updates.

Describing the Chinese automotive industry to be in a state of flux, the experts expect consolidations down the road, where carmakers may merge or exit altogether.

Gofar said consumers need to find out more about how the brands are doing in their home country as well as the background of their appointed distributors in Singapore before committing to a purchase, while Ler said larger and more established brands are “safer bets”.

The influx of new Chinese car brands is not unique to Singapore, and Gofar said rules are needed to better protect consumer interests after the car is bought.

For instance, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce fined and suspended a dealer in August for failing to provide spare parts, going as far as summoning the manufacturer to ensure that consumers are supported, he added.