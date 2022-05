Contaminated marine fuels sold earlier this year to ships refuelling in Singapore contained a chemical that is not a naturally occurring compound in crude oil extracted from the ground or among the derivative products which are produced as a result of refining, industry sources told the Straits Times.

The tainted oil, which was sold by global trading giant Glencore, had originated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) port of Khor Fakkan some time in January and February.