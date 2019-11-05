Changi to temporarily close 1 of its 3 runways

Changi Airport will close Runway 2 temporarily from Oct 25 next year, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said yesterday.

When this happens, the airport will continue its operations using Runways 1 and 3, CAG said.

Runway 3 will be operational at the same time when Runway 2 is temporarily closed to allow a transition in operations.

Runway 2 will be closed temporarily to ensure the safety of flight operations during the next phase of infrastructure works for the Changi East project.

"These works are needed to complete Changi Airport's fifth terminal, the Changi East Industrial Zone and supporting facilities by the early 2030s, and to operationalise a three-runway system by the mid-2020s," the company said.

In 2015, Changi Airport awarded a $1.12 billion contract to deve-lop a three-runway system that would allow for more flights to be handled as demand for air travel has increased.

After Runway 2 is reopened, the airport will have three operational runways for commercial flights.

Flights assigned to Runway 3 may face a longer taxiing time due to its distance from the terminals, CAG added.