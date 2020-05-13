Changi T4 to suspend ops from Saturday

Changi Airport will suspend operations at Terminal 4 from Saturday, following a suspension of services at Terminal 2 on May 1.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a statement yesterday: "Changi Airport's terminal operations will be consolidated further to optimise resources in tandem with the sharp decline in flight movements because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

"This move will enable CAG and its airport partners to continue to save on running costs such as utilities and cleaning."

Airlines based in T4 will operate out of Terminal 1 or Terminal 3 instead. Cathay Pacific and Korean Air will move to T1. The assigned terminal for other airlines will be announced when they next operate flights at Changi.

As a result, the stores and restaurants in T4 will close and the shuttle bus service to and from T3 will be suspended until T4 operations resume.

"The timing of this (reopening) will depend on when air travel demand picks up and on the requirements of airlines seeking to relaunch flights at Changi Airport," CAG added.

"Even as terminal operations are scaled down during this period, CAG continues to work closely with its airline and airport partners, and stands ready to restart operations at T4 as soon as a sufficient number of flights return to the terminal."

Last month, the airport handled 25,200 passenger movements and 3,870 aircraft movements. Airfreight throughput for the month stood at 96,500 tonnes.

In a Facebook post on T4's closure, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said: "These are trying times for aviation and the Changi community. Great uncertainties remain but we remain optimistic on eventual aviation recovery.

"Meanwhile, Changi continues to play its part, bringing essential supplies to Singapore and mounting repatriation flights. And finalising detailed plans to protect crew and air passengers, when people start to fly again."

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said Singapore's air hub still stands on strong foundations despite the difficult times, noting that Changi has just been named the world's best airport for the eighth consecutive year.

T4, the airport's newest terminal, opened in October 2017. It was conceptualised in 2011 to boost the airport's terminal capacity ahead of the completion of the Changi East project, which includes Terminal 5. Completion is expected to be in the 2030s.

The move to suspend operations will lead to other changes.

CAG yesterday said skytrain services have been reduced due to low demand. Visitors and staff can continue to use the MRT link bridge between T2 and T3, as well as the link bridges leading to Jewel. Taxi stands at T1 and T3 will be consolidated, with one serving each terminal.

On the airside, several finger piers in T1 and T3, where planes park around, will not be used for flights until demand returns.