Changi T2's closure extended for now as traffic remains low

The suspension of operations at Changi Airport Terminal 2 has been extended indefinitely, with air traffic still a fraction of what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) director of corporate and marketing communications Dennis Yim told The Straits Times on Monday that the airport plans to resume T2 operations in phases in tandem with traffic recovery, without elaborating.

He added that Changi Airport is ready to meet demand as the travel recovery continues.

Experts said they do not expect T2 to reopen within this year.

CAG had suspended operations at terminals 2 and 4 in May 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic decimating international air travel.

Former transport minister Khaw Boon Wan had said the closure of T2 for a planned 18 months would help save running costs. It would also enable the airport to speed up planned renovation works for the terminal.

There was no timeline set for the reopening of Terminal 4.

Twenty months on, both terminals remain closed to passenger operations.

When ST visited T2 on Monday afternoon, most of it remained blocked off with hoardings. Parts of the flooring and walls within the renovation site were not yet completed.

T2's upgrading, which was initially set to be completed in 2024, will enable the terminal to handle about five million more passengers a year. This would increase Changi Airport's total capacity to 90 million passengers yearly.

The works, along with plans for a mega Terminal 5, were mooted in response to the expected growth of air travel in the region.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has set back the Changi air hub by decades.

Last month, passenger traffic at Changi Airport was at just 15 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

This was by far the airport's best performance since March 2020. But recovery in the coming months is expected to be dampened after the end of the year-end holiday season and by tightened quotas for vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs).

Ms June Lee, marketing director of aviation data company Cirium, said the firm's projection shows that the number of scheduled flights to Singapore in the first half of this year remains at 42 per cent of 2019 levels, the last comparable year before the pandemic struck.

Professor Alan Tan from the National University of Singapore law school said it is not unexpected that two terminals remain closed, given that the industry has projected that it will take a few more years for passenger traffic to recover.

"Some of these projections were done before Omicron reared its ugly head, so the extension of the closure is all the more unsurprising," said Prof Tan, whose specialisations include aviation law.

"Depending on how severe Omicron and other variants turn out to be, it is likely to take at least another year or two (for T2 and T4) to reopen."

He said that there could be cause for optimism if it is confirmed that the Omicron coronavirus variant causes less severe illness and fewer deaths. This would allow for the VTL scheme to be expanded.

Associate Professor Volodymyr Bilotkach, who is from the air transport management degree programme at the Singapore Institute of Technology, said he expects that at least one of the two terminals can reopen when passenger traffic reaches 60 per cent to 70 per cent of levels before the pandemic.

He said this can be achieved quickly if the Government decides to adopt the United States' approach of allowing fully vaccinated travellers from all countries to enter with just a pre-departure test.

But Prof Bilotkach added that this option does not seem likely, based on the Government's risk management approach so far.

More VTLs can be expected in the best-case scenario, but these come with many conditions which deter leisure travellers, who hold the key to travel recovery, he added. In this case, he expects passenger traffic this year to reach up to 30 per cent of 2019 levels.