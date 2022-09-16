Changi raises fees for departing travellers from Nov 1

Passengers flying out of Changi Airport will have to pay more in airport charges from Nov 1, as international air travel recovers and Singapore seeks funds to rebuild its status as a global air hub.

Passengers on flights originating from Changi Airport currently pay a departure fee of $52.30, comprising a $35.40 passenger service and security fee collected by Changi Airport Group (CAG), as well as a $6.10 aviation levy and a $10.80 airport development levy collected by the Government.

After the latest fee hike, the total departure fee will go up by $6.90 to $59.20 from Nov 1, and subsequently increase by $3 to $62.20 from April next year and by another $3 to $65.20 from April 2024.

Passengers whose air tickets are issued before Nov 1 will not pay the higher charges, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and CAG on Thursday.

Transit passengers will continue to pay $9 in airport charges.

Meanwhile, airlines will also have to pay more in aircraft parking and landing fees.

CAG and CAAS said the fees and levies will fund CAG's operations, the upgrading of terminals and future development plans, as well as CAAS' air hub development and regulatory functions.

Airport charges at Changi were last revised in 2018. The passenger service and security fee were to have gone up from $35.40 in 2020 to $37.90 last year and $40.40 earlier this year.

The hikes were put on hold on account of the pandemic.

From Nov 1, the fee will be raised to the planned $40.40. The aviation levy will be raised from $6.10 now to $8 from Nov 1 as well.

The latest hikes come during the same week as the reopening of Changi Airport Terminal 4, which had stayed shut since May 2020. T4 has a handling capacity of 16 million passengers a year. Along with the reopening of the southern half of Terminal 2 from Oct 11, this will restore Changi Airport's handling capacity to its pre-pandemic levels of 70 million passengers a year.

Changi's passenger traffic now averages 58 per cent of 2019 levels.

Work on the upcoming Changi Airport Terminal 5 has also restarted, with the mega-terminal expected to serve 50 million passengers a year when completed in the mid-2030s.

Mr Philip Goh, regional vice-president for Asia-Pacific at the International Air Transport Association, said the timing of the fee increases is less than ideal, as this would impact the financials of airlines.

"Aviation hubs like Singapore must ensure they remain cost-efficient in order to maintain their attractiveness to airline operators," he said, adding that the Asia-Pacific airline industry was still in its early stages of recovery.

A spokesman for Jetstar Asia said it is disappointing that higher airport taxes are being introduced while airlines are still recovering from the pandemic, and from soaring fuel prices.

"We are committed to ensuring our fares remain affordable but as a low-cost carrier, taxes make up a significant part of our fares," she said.

SIA Group said it will implement all additional levies accordingly, and it aims to mitigate rising costs by improving productivity and exercising strict cost discipline.

Mr Mohshin Aziz, director of Pangolin Aviation Recovery Fund, which invests in aviation businesses, was surprised by the timing of the fee hike. "Shouldn't we wait until the industry fully recovers?" he asked.

Mr Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said airport charges were bound to rise. "There's a cost to ensure Changi retains its position as one of the world's best," he said.

Ms Edlyn Phua, 31, who has plans to travel at the end of the year, said the hike was not significant. "The bigger consideration for me will be the destination and airfares," the market research consultant added.