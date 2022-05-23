Changi Airport's Terminal 2 to reopen in phases from May 29

Changi Airport Terminal 2 will reopen progressively from May 29 as the air hub prepares to meet an expected increase in passenger traffic in the months ahead.

The terminal has been closed for upgrading works since May 2020.

When completed by 2024, the expansion works will raise the terminal's capacity by five million to 28 million passenger movements per year, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) yesterday.

The Sunday Times had reported that there were plans to reopen the terminal.

In the first phase of the reopening, said CAG, key touchpoints such as arrival immigration, baggage claim belts and contact gates at the southern wing of the terminal will be ready for flight operations.

The terminal will host mainly peak-hour arrival flights of airlines operating in Terminal 3. A small number of T3 departure flights may use the boarding gates at T2, although passengers on these flights will continue to check in and clear departure immigration at T3.

Those heading to the airport to receive passengers are advised to check which terminal an arriving flight has been assigned to.

The information will be available on the Changi Airport website (www.changiairport.com) and the iChangi app at least two hours before the flight's arrival time.

The expanded T2 will see a larger arrival immigration hall with more automated immigration and special assistance lanes.

The automated immigration lanes will serve Singaporeans and residents who have enrolled their iris and facial biometrics with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, as well as eligible foreign visitors who have done the same upon their arrival in Singapore.

The number of such lanes will be increased as more passengers are enrolled, said CAG.

Special assistance lanes will have a wider width than conventional ones. This allows passengers with mobility aids and big family groups to clear immigration more easily.

The baggage claim hall will include three collection belts, with one that has been lengthened to handle more bags.

Mr Tan Lye Teck, CAG's executive vice-president of airport management, said the group is encouraged to see the strong pickup in travel demand and has worked closely with its partners to bring forward the progressive reopening of T2 ahead of the June travel peak to meet this demand.

"The start of flight operations at T2 will provide more capacity to support our airline partners, who are also gearing up to serve more passengers in the months ahead. T2 will reopen in phases over the next two years to support Changi's recovery as a regional air hub," he said.

Singapore had reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from April 1, in a move to restore Changi's air hub status.

Travellers no longer need to take only designated flights to enter Singapore quarantine-free, or undergo a Covid-19 antigen rapid test within 24 hours of arrival.

Quotas were lifted on daily arrivals, and entry approval was no longer needed for vaccinated travellers. The requirement for pre-entry Covid-19 tests was removed on April 26.

Last Wednesday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said the strong recovery of passenger traffic through Changi Airport is expected to gain momentum with the upcoming June holidays and start of the summer travel period abroad.

With passenger traffic now averaging above 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, the Republic is nearing its target of 50 per cent - a goal it had set out to reach by the year end.

Mr Brendan Sobie of Sobie Aviation told The Straits Times recently that intra-Asean passenger traffic is now fast picking up, as all borders have opened and virtually all testing requirements have been lifted.

He added that the region was relatively slow at resolving the issue of vaccine recognition, but some progress has finally been made.

As Changi Airport embarks on one of its biggest recruitment drives in response to a rebound in air travel, the airport and its partners are looking to hire more than 6,600 workers. A major part of this drive will be through the One Aviation Careers Fair at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday and Saturday.

More than 20 aviation companies will be conducting on-site interviews, and applicants may be hired on the spot. Hiring will be focused on filling front-line passenger service positions, as well as newly created roles in innovation and technology.

Behind-the-scenes workers such as ground handlers will also be in high demand, with both Sats and dnata looking for more hands.