Changi Airport T1 and T3 reopen to public 3 months after Covid-19 cluster found

SINGAPORE - Staff of several stores and eateries returned to Changi Airport's Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 for the first time in more than three months on Wednesday (Sept 1).

Traffic at the two terminals was light on Wednesday morning as they reopened to the public, but retail staff working there were hopeful of crowds returning on the weekend.

Ms Izzul Faqihah, who works at the Ichikokudo Ramen, said she was excited to take on her new role as store manager.

"I am excited to be back… it's a bit quieter than usual today, but I think customers will know that there are no more cases and they will feel safe coming here," she said.

"I went to Jewel Changi Airport last week and it was quite crowded, so hopefully some of them will come here."

She expects crowds to also return with the start of the September school holidays next week. She said the store had received reservations for the weekend.

When The Straits Times visited Terminal 3 Basement 2 on Wednesday morning, a few stores were still closed, and most of the people around were airport workers.

A clothing shop employee, who wanted to be known only as Ms Yang, said the airport was quieter than usual on a weekday morning, but she hoped it would recover as more people came to know about the reopening.

She added that she was happy to return to work at the airport after more than three months of being redeployed at the chain's other outlets.

"I have been working at the airport for about nine years now, so it's a familiar place for me," she said.

"There are also a lot of food places here that I like."

Most people said they were not worried about the Covid-19 situation at the airport, given the increased precautions. But one staff member at another clothing store, who declined to be named, said she had been hoping she would not be asked to return to the airport.

"My colleagues and I didn't want to come here as we were worried about Covid-19 and I feel that other places would be safer," she said.

"I am a bit worried… I will use my hand sanitiser regularly."



People dining at Mr Teh Tarik Express at basement 2 of Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Sept 1, 2021. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Terminals 1 and 3, along with Jewel Changi Airport, were closed in May after a Covid-19 cluster was detected in T3. The cluster grew to 108 cases, 43 of them airport workers.

While Jewel Changi Airport reopened on June 14, about a month after its closure, T1 and T3 remained closed to the public so workers could get used to new safety procedures.

Extra precautions are now in place to segregate arriving travellers from the public, with traveller numbers expected to increase as Singapore gradually eases its border restrictions.



Members of the public are not allowed to enter the Meeting Zone. PHOTO: ST FILE



Only arriving passengers and those providing professional meet-and-greet services will be allowed in the arrival halls for now.

In addition, the air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems at the terminals have been improved.

The airport has also set up a dedicated rest and dining area for airport staff to minimise their interaction with the public.