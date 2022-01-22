Changi Airport sees 3m travellers last year - over a quarter in Dec alone

About three million passengers passed through Changi Airport last year.

More than a quarter of them were registered last month alone, according to statistics released by Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Thursday.

The 817,000 passenger movements last month were more than double the figure registered in November. This is also by far the highest number of passenger movements in a month since March 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly worsened.

But the airport remains a far cry from its glory days, with the pandemic still weighing down international air travel.

The total passenger movements last year were about 25 per cent of the figure in 2020, and just 4.5 per cent of the figure in 2019.

Mr Lim Ching Kiat, managing director of air hub development at CAG, said: "While it has been a challenging two years with passenger traffic at Changi at an all-time low, we are heartened to have handled more than 10 per cent of our pre-Covid-19 traffic levels for the month of December.

"Looking ahead, we are optimistic that Changi's traffic will improve as borders continue to reopen and travel confidence recovers."

CAG will work with airlines and travel agents to increase the number of people passing through the airport, Mr Lim added.

Six new passenger and cargo airlines - Air Premia, Gulf Air, SpiceXpress, Starlux Airlines, Tasman Cargo Airlines and Zipair - started operations at Changi Airport in the past year.

On the air cargo front, CAG said it registered about 1.95 million tonnes of air freight movements in the last year. This was 26 per cent higher compared with 2020, and similar to the numbers achieved prior to the pandemic.

CAG said air freight throughput in the later months of last year also surpassed the levels before the pandemic.

The Changi air hub's recovery has been boosted since the launch of the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme in September. The scheme allows travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country without having to serve quarantine.

But experts have cautioned that the number of travellers is likely to dip in the coming months, with the year-end holiday season over and amid concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Aviation analyst Shukor Yusof from consultancy Endau Analytics said the drastic drop in passenger movements compared with before the pandemic shows the depth of the impact of Covid-19 on Changi Airport.

He added that a quick recovery is not on the cards, given that South-east Asian countries are still in limbo in terms of air travel and Covid-19 protocols.

In addition, China, which is a major market for Changi Airport, has remained closed to general air travel, he noted.

"But I think Changi is well positioned financially to withstand another year of poor traffic," said Mr Shukor.