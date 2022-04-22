Changi Airport handled over 1m passengers last month

About 1.14 million passengers passed through Changi Airport last month, marking the first time the one million mark has been crossed in a month since borders were shut at the onset of Covid-19 two years ago.

This means passenger traffic last month stood at 20.3 per cent of what it was in March 2019 before the pandemic.

But it is almost six times more than the traffic registered one year ago, signalling that the recovery of the air hub is gathering pace.

Industry observers expect further recovery in the coming months, after Singapore opened its borders on April 1 to all travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19. They expect Changi to reopen at least one of its two currently shut terminals and work to resume on the mega Terminal 5.

Full recovery of passenger traffic, however, will be off the table until China, a major market for Singapore's air hub, reopens its borders.

The Singapore Airlines Group, which operates SIA and its budget arm Scoot, said this week that its passenger capacity was at 51 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels last month. This is expected to increase to about 61 per cent by May.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced the March figures in its Changi Journeys publication yesterday. Its managing director for air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said: "The further relaxation of travel restrictions since the beginning of April is a positive development for the Changi air hub, and we are encouraged by the continued uptick in passenger traffic."

He said the reopening of Singapore's borders has given airlines the confidence to launch new routes and restart services.

A total of 13,200 planes landed and took off at Changi Airport last month, up 62.2 per cent from the same period last year.

But airfreight throughput fell by 3.4 per cent to 152,000 tonnes due to supply chain disruptions.

CAG recorded a total of 2.56 million passenger movements in the first quarter - around one-sixth of pre-pandemic numbers.

The top five passenger markets were Australia, India, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

As at April 1, 81 airlines operated more than 2,800 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport. The airport is currently linked to 121 cities across 47 countries/territories.

Singapore is looking to restore half of the pre-Covid-19 passenger volume by the end of this year. Before the pandemic struck in 2020, 68.3 million travellers passed through Changi Airport.

The number of travellers passing through Changi Airport in the past week reached 31 per cent of the average weekly passenger traffic in 2019, on the back of increased traffic driven by the Good Friday long weekend.

Associate Professor Volodymyr Bilotkach from the air transport management degree programme at the Singapore Institute of Technology said March figures reflect that recovery is well on track.

"Travel demand was constrained by travel restrictions," he said. "Now that they are being lifted, both in Singapore and elsewhere, people have resumed travelling."

He expects Singapore to achieve between half and two-thirds of pre-pandemic traffic within the next month or two. But it will likely remain at these levels until China and Hong Kong ease their border restrictions, he added.

Prof Bilotkach also expected at least one of Changi Airport's two closed terminals - T2 and T4 - to be reopened to handle the projected traffic as recovery picks up. Both terminals have been closed for almost two years.

On the mega Terminal 5 project, which has been paused since June 2020, he said: "I do not think that the pandemic should have an effect on T5.

"We are returning to pre-pandemic traffic, and will get back on the growth trajectory."