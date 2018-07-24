Changi Airport handled 5.57 million passengers in June, 6.9% higher than a year ago

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport handled 5.57 million passengers in June, a 6.9 per cent jump from the same month a year ago.

Aircraft movements grew 3.1 per cent to hit 31,870 landings and takeoffs, while airfreight throughput dipped marginally to 170,630 tonnes.

During the month, passenger traffic between Singapore and Europe grew almost 20 per cent year-on-year, Changi Airport Group said.

Among the airport's top 10 markets, Indonesia and Japan were the fastest growing, boosted by travel to Denpasar and Tokyo.

Routes to London, Melbourne, Mumbai and Shanghai also registered double digit growth.

For the first half of the year, Changi Airport handled 32.1 million passengers; 5.5 per cent higher than during the same period last year.

Nine of Changi's top 10 markets - Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Australia, India, the Philippines, Japan and Vietnam - recorded higher traffic, with India registering the strongest growth of 13 per cent.

During the six months, aircraft movements rose 4.2 per cent to 190,970, while airfreight throughput grew 2.7 per cent to reach 1.04 million tonnes.

Changi Airport is the world's sixth busiest airport for international traffic, with a flight landing or taking off once every 80 seconds.