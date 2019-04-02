Chan Chun Sing, industry experts to discuss growth strategies at Singapore Maritime Week

SINGAPORE - Growing maritime Singapore through connectivity, innovation and talent will be the key focus of the upcoming Singapore Maritime Week 2019, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday (April 2).

Among the speakers at the nine-day event is Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who will deliver a speech that covers global and regional developments in the maritime industry.

The MPA said at a media briefing that more than 40,000 participants are expected to attend Maritime Week.

The agency said driving connectivity, innovation and talent were selected as the event's themes as these three are pillars that support Singapore's standing as a global maritime hub.

The purpose-built Maritime Innovation Lab, which aims to create an enabling environment for maritime innovation, will also be unveiled next week, MPA added.

At the briefing, Association of Singapore Marine Industries executive director Winnie Low noted that this year's Maritime Week comes amid a prolonged downturn of more than four years for the global maritime and offshore industries.

But there have been encouraging signs of recovery in the non-drilling and gas market, and the local maritime sector has benefited from positive initiatives by the Government, she said.

Maritime Week starts on Saturday (April 6) and ends on April 14.

On Monday (April 8), Mr Chan will deliver a keynote speech titled Whither Singapore as a Maritime Hub? during the Singapore Maritime Lecture at The Ritz-Carlton.

He will then join a panel of industry experts to discuss connectivity to world trade and China, and changing business models.

Other highlights of the event include the Sea Asia global forum, which will see experts discuss geopolitics, tech disruption and regulatory pressures.

A Parliament-style debate will be held on April 10 where experts discuss whether too much is expected of shipping owners on environmental matters.

Organisers will also conduct public outreach events in an effort to engage more people. These include an exhibition at Marina Square on all nine days of Maritime Week to showcase Singapore's maritime story, and a challenge in which participants race around the country to find out more about Singapore's role as a global maritime hub.