News last month of former Land Transport Authority (LTA ) head Ngien Hoon Ping becoming the next chief executive of transport group SMRT Corp from Aug 1 came as a surprise to many, even if it had been in the rumour mill for several months before that.

First, Mr Ngien, 52, will be the first former regulator to helm a public transport operator. He replaces Mr Neo Kian Hong, 57, who will be leaving SMRT after about four years.