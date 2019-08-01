CCTV cameras at hot spots to detect errant PMD users

Errant personal mobility device (PMD) users beware: There are more ways now for those behaving badly to get caught in the act.

Starting yesterday, mobile closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been set up at hot spots to detect speeding PMD users.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) did not state the number of cameras and their exact locations.

Members of the public can also now submit photos or videos of errant PMD users through LTA's MyTransport.SG app, which has about 700,000 users currently.

As of 5pm yesterday, LTA had received 30 reports of errant PMD users through the app.

LTA said the new feature will help identify errant riders and potential hot spots, and will add to its enforcement efforts.

The CCTV cameras are part of an 18-month trial, in collaboration with the Government Technology Agency. LTA had said last month that examples of locations where they will be installed include Jurong West, Punggol, Sembawang and Woodlands.

Each CCTV camera will have an accompanying sign to inform PMD users of its presence. Errant riders captured by the cameras during the trial period may face further investigation and prosecution.

The cameras will complement LTA's compulsory registration regime for PMDs and power-assisted bicycles by identifying errant devices through their unique device identification marks.

Under the regime that kicked in last month, each registered PMD must display a distinct label of its registration number. More than 85,000 e-scooters are now registered with LTA.

An LTA spokesman said: "LTA is leveraging technology to expand its enforcement presence and serve as a visual deterrence to errant behaviour.

"This will help to alleviate some of the constraints faced in the manpower-intensive enforcement deployments."

LTA also said footage from the CCTV cameras will allow it to assess interactions between the different road users and come up with measures to address any issue.

E-scooter user Randall Kho, an administrator of the Fiido eScooter Singapore Facebook group, which has more than 2,000 members, said that while the CCTVs might help to improve safety around PMD use, the money used could be better spent on outreach efforts to educate PMD users about safe riding practices.

But he added that the in-app reporting function is a great move to target errant users.

"Personally, I would use the app reporting function for those who breach the rules, such as those who ride on the road or ride recklessly," he said. "But there will definitely be people who will abuse the app."