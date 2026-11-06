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Causeway taxi quota raised to 500; CDG Zig and Malaysian firm get ride-hail licences from Nov 16

The increased quota from Nov 16 means that the target goal of 500 cross-border taxis in Singapore and Malaysia has been achieved.

SINGAPORE – More cross-border taxis will be available for travellers heading into Malaysia or vice-versa from Nov 16, when the quota for such vehicles from each country will go up from 300 to 500.

Two other operators - CDG Zig and Malaysian ride-hailing operator Kumpool - will also be granted licences to ferry passengers across the Causeway. They will join Grab, which is currently the only ride-hailing operator allowed to do so.

In a joint statement on Nov 6, the transport ministries of Singapore and Malaysia said these developments mark the commitment of both countries to strengthen cross-border connectivity and enhance the commuting experience.

They added that the move will continue to enhance business, as well as people-to-people ties in the two countries.

The new quota marks the final step in hitting the target goal of 500 licensed cross-border taxis in Singapore and Malaysia – a figure first announced by the two ministries in a joint statement on Dec 5, 2025.

During an overhaul of the cross-border taxi system on May 4 that aimed to make such services between Singapore and Malaysia more flexible and attractive, the quota for both countries was increased from 200 to 300.

That initial increase prioritised larger and more premium vehicles, in a bid to address the needs of larger groups of travellers, as well as those travelling for business.

Changes then included a hike in fixed fares, additional designated pick-up points, and taxis being allowed to drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore and Johor with a preset surcharge.

Under the revised fares, a four-seater taxi ride from Ban San Street Terminal in Bugis to Larkin Sentral Terminal in Johor Bahru, or any destination within 35km of it, costs $80, an increase from $60 previously.

Conversely, a trip from Larkin to Ban San, or within 35km, is priced at RM240 (S$76), up from RM120.

A cross-border ride-hailing service operator licence was also awarded to Grab, allowing users to make use of the app to book rides across the Causeway.

Although prices are higher than a street-hail ride from Ban San, they can pick up travellers anywhere in Singapore and ferry them to any destination within Johor Bahru, including Iskandar Puteri and Senai. Trips initially had to be booked 12 hours in advance, but travellers can now book them 90 minutes ahead of time.

The Land Transport Authority’s chief executive Ng Lang said: “By expanding the availability of licensed cross-border services, we are giving travellers more options and greater flexibility for their journeys.

“We will continue to work closely with our Malaysian counterparts to improve cross-border travel and better serve the needs of travellers in both countries.”

The Straits Times has contacted CDG Zig for more information.