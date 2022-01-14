Case of Mercedes SUV which caught fire should be viewed in isolation: Daimler South East Asia

SINGAPORE - Daimler South East Asia, which manages Mercedes-Benz Singapore, said that the case of the GLB 200 SUV which caught fire on Thursday (Jan 13) should be viewed in isolation and is unrelated to the global recall pertaining to a range of Mercedes-Benz diesel-powered vehicles, which does not include any GLB models.

In response to inquiries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for Daimler South East Asia said on Friday: "Mercedes-Benz Singapore is aware that a GLB 200 SUV caught fire on the morning of 13 January 2022. We are thankful that both passenger and driver are safe. We are currently investigating the cause of the incident."

On Thursday, The Straits Times reported that a black Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 burst into flames outside Maris Stella High School along Bartley Road at about 7.30am.

The driver, who wanted to be known only as Ms Quek, told ST that she was queuing to get into the school to drop off her son, who is a Primary 1 pupil, when they smelled something burning in the car. Her son told her to evacuate immediately.

A few minutes later, the car burst into flames and a few explosions could be heard from the burning vehicle. Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived shortly and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The security guard, Mr Suani Surani, who had attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, was commended by the Union of Security Employees (USE) on Friday for his prompt and courageous action.

In a Facebook post on Friday, USE extended their recognition to him and thanked him for his professionalism and courage.