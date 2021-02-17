Budget 2021 Emerging stronger: News analysis

Carrot-and-stick approach to speeding up EV adoption

Senior Transport Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
After a series of sweeteners to entice motorists to switch to electric cars, there is now a slightly bitter pill for those who do not.

Yesterday's Budget included an immediate increase in petrol duty, which will hit owners of gas guzzlers like full-size sport utility vehicles and sports cars hardest. The duty for 98-octane petrol will be raised by 15 cents a litre to 79 cents a litre, while the duty for 95-and 92-octane fuels will go up by 10 cents to 66 cents a litre.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 17, 2021, with the headline 'Carrot-and-stick approach to speeding up EV adoption'. Subscribe
