Carrot-and-stick approach to speeding up EV adoption

After a series of sweeteners to entice motorists to switch to electric cars, there is now a slightly bitter pill for those who do not.

Yesterday's Budget included an immediate increase in petrol duty, which will hit owners of gas guzzlers like full-size sport utility vehicles and sports cars hardest. The duty for 98-octane petrol will be raised by 15 cents a litre to 79 cents a litre, while the duty for 95-and 92-octane fuels will go up by 10 cents to 66 cents a litre.