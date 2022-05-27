Car-sharing firm GetGo to add 50 S'pore-made Hyundai EVs

Local car-sharing outfit GetGo will add around 50 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicles (EVs) that are made in Singapore to its fleet next year.

The announcement was made yesterday at an event with its automotive partner, Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Singapore (HMGICS).

Launched last year, GetGo said it has a fleet of more than 1,400 vehicles spread across 1,300 locations in Singapore. The company aims to grow the fleet to 2,500 vehicles by the end of this year and 10,000 vehicles by 2030. These cars are sourced from fleet owners.

GetGo's chief executive, Mr Toh Ting Feng, said that cars belonging to private users may be included as part of the total fleet in the future.

Currently, it is possible to take out a car from GetGo for as short as one hour.

While the rental rates for the Ioniq 5 are not yet available, it is categorised by GetGo as a "premium EV", so it is expected to cost more to book than regular models but with a lower mileage charge.

According to Hyundai, a fully charged Ioniq 5 can travel up to 481km. GetGo will ensure that the EV has sufficient range before the car is rented out. If the hirer needs to recharge the car during the rental, there will be no charging fees under the arrangement between GetGo and charge point operator CDG Engie.

GetGo already lists the Hyundai Ioniq EV, Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV on its platform. These cars are smaller than the Ioniq 5.

The booking fee to use these models for an hour during "normal" periods is $7 and 25 cents is charged for each kilometre travelled.

For comparison, a typical non-EV alternative like the Mazda 3 costs $6 to book and comes with a higher mileage charge of 39 cents for every km. Fuel is included in the rental, so hirers do not have to fill up before returning the cars.

GetGo also announced that it will offer 10 EVs on its platform to residents in the Jurong Spring division "within the next six months".

Production of the larger and more powerful Ioniq 5 in Singapore is expected to start later this year when the manufacturing facility at Bulim Avenue is ready.

GetGo said there will also be units of Ioniq 5 among the fleet in Jurong Spring in the future.

HMGICS is a direct subsidiary of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Group. Besides car manufacturing, HMGICS is also exploring future mobility solutions, which include car-sharing concepts.

CDG Engie is a joint venture between transport group ComfortDelGro and French energy company Engie.

Last year, the company won the pilot tender called by the Government to install EV chargers in the central, eastern and western regions of Singapore.

General manager Freddie Chew said the CDG Engie network will reach 500 points by the end of the year.

It now has "close to 60 charging points", with half of that number serving the western region, which includes Jurong Spring division.

GetGo is not the only provider that offers EVs for short-term rental in Singapore.

Notably, BlueSG's fleet of cars are exclusively electric.

Acquired by Goldbell Group last year, BlueSG offers a unique A-to-B model, where the hirer does not need to return the vehicle to the point of origin at the end of the rental. The service currently has 800 vehicles.

Other more conventional car rental companies and even car distributorships are also offering EV models for hire. They include the Tesla Model 3, which can be leased from ComfortDelGro Rent-A-Car and Tribecar on a monthly basis.

For daily rentals, motor distributor group Cycle & Carriage also offers the popular Tesla model and the Kia Niro EV, while Audi Singapore, in partnership with its retail partner, Premium Automobiles, offers its Audi e-tron EV.