Car-sharing firm BlueSG to expand fleet with 500 Opel hatchbacks

Electric car-sharing firm BlueSG is adding up to 500 battery-powered Opel Corsa-e hatchbacks to its fleet in a deal estimated to cost around $80 million at today's certificate of entitlement prices.

The expansion, to be made over several months, is the first time BlueSG is adding a new model to its fleet of Bluecars. And it comes just a little over a year after home-grown engineering group Goldbell acquired the outfit from French transport giant Bollore Group.

BlueSG had around 650 ageing cars when Goldbell confirmed its acquisition in February 2021, with 250 other mothballed cars to be put on the road gradually. In recent months, the company has been doing just that, making Bluecars - made in Italy - one of the top electric car brands in the past year.

BlueSG head of Singapore Jenny Lim said: "We now have 800 cars on the road. With 200 or so new Opels on the way, we hope to be on track to have 1,000 by year end."

Goldbell has said that it would invest $70 million up to 2026 to turn around the loss-making BlueSG business. It remains the only exclusively electric car-sharing company here.

The Opel Corsa-e cars - priced at around €30,000 (S$42,000) each in Germany - are bigger and should prove to be more popular among users who need more space than what the Bluecar micro-car offers. The Spanish-made Opel model is also significantly more modern and better equipped.

Rental rates for the new cars are expected to be higher, but Ms Lim said there will be "an introductory period" where there will be no price change.

There are no further details at this stage. Opel parent Stellantis did not want to comment on the mass purchase by BlueSG when asked last week.

A solitary Opel Corsa-e with BlueSG livery has been spotted and shared on the car-sharing community page on Facebook.

The Straits Times understands that the car is here for testing and that the first two dozen or so electric Opels for rental will be put on the road by end-October.