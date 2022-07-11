Car dealers in Ubi scrambling to get extensions to expiring leases

Leases for several car showrooms in the Kampong Ubi "motor belt" will be expiring from next year, and companies are scrambling for extensions.

Among the half a dozen or so soon-to-expire leases is one held by Automobile Megamart, which operates an eight-storey complex housing more than 100 new-car companies, used-car dealerships and parallel importers.

Its 30-year lease runs out in 2026, and stakeholders have set in motion an appeal for an extension.

"We've formed a committee, agreed to set aside some funds and hired lawyers to help us apply for an extension," said the owner of a major diversified motor group.

Another affected property is the Opel showroom held by Alpine Group. Like all others interviewed, Alpine Group managing director Albert Pang said he intends to apply for an extension.

"After Leng Kee, this is Singapore's motor belt," he said, referring to the Leng Kee-Alexandra Road car showroom district. "Of course, we want to stay if we can."

Directly opposite his showroom is Sime Darby's Performance Premium Selection used-car complex, which recently had its lease extended until 2040. "We had to pay 15 per cent more than our previous lease," a company insider said.

Listed multi-franchise dealership Cycle & Carriage also said it intends to renew its lease.

"Discussions are ongoing," said a company spokesman.

Fulco, a major leasing company which started as a Mercedes-Benz sub-dealer in the 1990s, is also seeking to extend its lease, which expires next year. The company has written in to the authorities and is awaiting a response.

Others facing expiring leases include Think One, which is involved in leasing, credit and vehicle exporting; and Perocom, the dealer for Malaysian brand Perodua.

A Singapore Land Authority spokesman said the authority and relevant government agencies "are in the midst of discussions" with occupants of plots in Ubi whose leases are expiring soon.