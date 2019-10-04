Car crashes into tree, lamp post and overturns in Changi; driver taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A car crashed into a tree and lamp post before it turned turtle along Nicoll Drive in Changi on Friday morning (Oct 4).

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

In a video posted on citizen journalism site Stomp, a black car is seen driving off the road into a tree and a lamp post, before it overturns.

The police said they were alerted to the incident along Nicoll Drive, towards Telok Paku Road, at 8am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also responded to a call for medical assistance along Nicoll Drive at 8.05am.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Straits Times understands that the driver suffered minor injuries.