SINGAPORE - A dark blue car veered off the road and crashed into a pedestrian walkway at the junction of Clementi Avenue 2 and Commonwealth Avenue West on Thursday morning (Dec 9).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the accident at 8.35am.

Two people suffered minor injuries. They were assessed by an SCDF paramedic and did not want to be taken to hospital.