Car COEs creep up, while others dip

Customers at a car showroom along Alexandra Road on July 7, 2018.
Customers at a car showroom along Alexandra Road on July 7, 2018.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Published
1 hour ago
Senior Transport Correspondent
christan@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Aug 8).

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $33,798, up from $32,699 previously. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $34,381, up from $32,551.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, crept up from $32,809 to end at $33,420.

Commercial vehicle COE dipped from $30,889 to close at $30,389. Motorcycle premium tumbled to a nine-month low of $5,514, down from $6,189 previously.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 33,798 32,699
B - Car (above 1,600cc)  34,381 32,551
C - Goods vehicle & bus 30,389 30,889
D - Motorcycle 5,514 6,189
E - Open 33,420 32,809
 
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!