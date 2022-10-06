Car COE rates drop; premium for motorcycles hits new record

The certificate of entitlement (COE) price for motorcycles hit a new record on Wednesday for the second tender in a row even as premiums slipped for all other categories.

Motorcycle COE premiums, which rose to a high of $11,589 at the last round, ended at $11,751, a hike of 1.4 per cent. This is more than double the price of a basic motorcycle like the Yamaha Aerox 155, which costs under $4,700 before COE and insurance.

For cars of up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, premiums went down from $84,000 to $80,501 - a decrease of 4.2 per cent.

For larger and more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price ended at $95,856, which is 11.3 per cent below the $108,051 in the last tender exercise. This is the first time since May that the price of this COE is below six digits.

The COE price for commercial vehicles dipped to $65,991 from $67,001, a drop of 1.5 per cent.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicle except motorcycles, were priced at $105,001, 2.1 per cent down from $107,201 previously.

In 2022, motorcycle COE prices first broke the record in March when it hit $11,400.

Changes made by the Land Transport Authority to the bidding process in March seemed to have helped bring down premiums for a while. But prices started climbing in the second tender exercise in May.

The latest COE price is nearly 24 per cent more than the $9,490 recorded in May.

An industry insider, who declined to be named, said that more companies are coming into the motorcycle leasing business in 2022 and these newcomers are building up their fleet rapidly.

Mr Rex Tan, president of the Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association, said there are simply not enough COEs to meet the demand for motorcycles, especially from people doing deliveries.

Mr Willy Tan, spokesman for GigaRider, said he is also seeing more demand from riders who lease motorcycles as a cheaper alternative to using cars, which have become even more expensive.

GigaRider, as well as other leasing companies, is looking to raise rental rates to cope with the higher COE premiums.

Car dealers had expected COE premiums in their categories to fall this time round. They said that even after COE prices went down two weeks ago, customers were not visiting the showrooms, suggesting that there would not have been many orders taken.