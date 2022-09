Residents and businesses close to phase two of the Cross Island Line (CRL) are glad to have a new transport option in the future, but have concerns about issues such as the location of the new stations and construction-related traffic jams.

Mr Mark Yeow is among those looking forward to the opening of the six stations along the 15km stretch of rail in 2032. The West Coast resident, 32, lamented the relative lack of public transport connectivity near his home in Clementi West Street 2.