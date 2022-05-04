Business travel on the rise with easing of Covid-19 restrictions

A growing number of people are travelling in and out of Singapore for business trips, with Covid-19 border measures now lifted in most parts of the world.

Several industry players have, however, said that full recovery will likely be off the cards for a while, given the normalisation of virtual meetings and that China's borders are not yet opened.

Business travel management company CWT said it is now seeing the highest levels of business travel since the pandemic began.

Mr Akshay Kapoor, head of sales for Asia-Pacific at CWT, said outbound bookings from Singapore are up fivefold compared with the beginning of this year, while inbound bookings are up by nearly threefold.

The recovery in bookings has been catalysed by Singapore's announcement on March 24 that it was reopening its borders to all travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 from last month.

"While virtual meetings have certain advantages, they are not a perfect substitute for in-person meetings," said Mr Akshay.

"The biggest challenge, perhaps, is that it is much harder to sustain people's attention and form meaningful connections in a virtual setting."

He cited a previous survey conducted by CWT that showed face-to-face meetings can help build stronger relationships. Such meetings can also help participants better get their point across, among other advantages.

But he added that the overall composition of meetings will likely change, given the changes to workplace norms in the last two years.

"For instance, we might see some ad hoc internal meetings move online, with businesses reallocating that budget towards travel for their sales teams to visit customers," said Mr Akshay.

"At the same time, with more people working from home, we could see a greater demand for small meetings and events as companies try and bring their employees together at regular intervals."

Ms Sanghamitra Bose, vice-president and general manager for Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand at American Express Global Business Travel, said business travel volumes for Singapore last month are now at close to 40 per cent of the volume in 2019.

In contrast, the volume of bookings in the first three months of this year had been at just about 20 per cent of that in 2019.

"While disruptions and uncertainty may continue to be a challenge for travellers in the short term as countries recover at different paces, most of the world has now moved on from a pandemic to an endemic mindset," she said.

"It is an exciting time in Singapore as we watch travel not just return, but also grow with a higher value than ever before."

She also noted there is a growing emphasis on sustainable travel, with firms looking into options such as carbon offsets to lower their environmental footprint.

Mr Lam Yi Young, chief executive of the Singapore Business Federation, said many of the group's members have been actively resuming business travel. The group's members represent the top 20 per cent of companies in Singapore.

Common travel destinations so far include Europe, the United States and Asean countries.