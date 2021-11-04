Bus, train fares to rise by 3 to 4 cents from Dec 26

Bus and train fares will go up by 2.2 per cent from Dec 26, the Public Transport Council (PTC) said yesterday following its annual fare revision exercise.

This translates to a fare hike of three cents to four cents per trip for adults who pay their fares by card and a one-cent increase in concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers.

Prices for single-trip tickets, cash fares, monthly concessions and travel passes will remain unchanged, said the PTC.

Adult fares for journeys of up to 14.2km - for instance a train ride from Sengkang to Raffles Place - will go up by three cents. This covers about 75 per cent of public transport journeys taken by adults.

Adult fares for journeys of more than 14.2km will rise by four cents.

The PTC said it recognises the difficult economic circumstances that Singaporeans are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but a key consideration for this year's fare review was the sharp plunge in public transport ridership last year.

The council had already excluded this fall in ridership from its fare formula this year, but PTC chairman Richard Magnus said it was not possible to keep deferring fare increases as they are needed to support rising operating costs, such as on energy and wages, for the public transport system. "Lower fare revenue with higher operational costs cannot continue indefinitely."

Public transport ridership dropped to as low as 25 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during the circuit breaker in April and May last year.

For the whole of last year, average ridership fell by 30 per cent to 2.88 million rides a day for buses and by 40 per cent to 2.02 million rides a day for trains - the lowest in more than a decade.

Despite this, the operators have continued to run trains and buses largely at pre-pandemic frequencies, the PTC said. They have also incurred costs of several million dollars a year for cleaning, disinfection and public safety regimes.

SBS Transit and SMRT would have incurred significant losses last year without government support, the PTC added. Both operators asked for the full 2.2 per cent fare adjustment.

The maximum allowable fare adjustment this year is minus 2.2 per cent, according to the current fare formula. But the final adjustment is a 2.2 per cent hike after factoring in a 4.4 per cent hike carried over from last year, when fares were frozen.

The fare hike could have been up to 60 cents had PTC not excluded the network capacity factor (NCF) in the fare formula for 11 out of the 12 months last year. NCF is a measure of the cost of expanding public transport capacity relative to ridership.

The PTC said NCF for the whole of 2020 - if fully factored in - would have been 50 per cent compared with 3.9 per cent in 2019 and 1.6 per cent in 2018. Instead, it derived an NCF of 0.7 per cent after it decided to consider only January 2020 - the sole month when ridership was unaffected by Covid-19.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said the PTC's review took into account rising costs, potential losses by public transport operators, the impact on commuters and help for vulnerable segments of society. The one-cent cap on hikes to concessionary fares means that more than half of all Singaporeans will continue to enjoy substantial discounts of up to 70 per cent off adult fares, he said.

This year's fare hike translates to a $34.2 million rise in annual fare revenue for the Government, and increases in annual revenue of $4.6 million for SBS Transit Rail and $10 million for SMRT Trains.

The two operators will contribute about $2.23 million to help provide 600,000 public transport vouchers worth $30 each, so households can cope with the fare increase. This is the largest number of such vouchers to be issued to date.