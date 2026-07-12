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Bus services in Tampines to be fully handed over to Go-Ahead Singapore on July 19

On July 19, Go-Ahead Singapore will take over 15 more services. They include services 4, 37, 47, 127 and 291.

SINGAPORE – Come July 19, public transport operator Go-Ahead Singapore will operate all 29 bus services in the Tampines area, taking over routes run by SBS Transit (SBT) for 10 years.

Earlier on July 5, during the first stage of the handover, 14 SBS Transit (SBST) bus services were handed over to Go-Ahead Singapore, including services 10, 18, 20, 39 and 299.

On July 19, Go-Ahead Singapore will take over 15 more services. They include services 4, 37, 47, 127 and 291.

The 29 services comprise 27 existing bus routes as well as two new services. Bus 454 started operations in November 2025 and bus 460 started in April 2026.

Go-Ahead Singapore won the contract to run this package in September 2025. The handover is being done in stages to ensure smooth and disruption-free journeys for passengers, said the operator.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), in response to queries, said all 29 services will operate from the bus depot in the new East Coast Integrated Depot in Changi.

It added that this phased handover is similar to that of previous bus contract transitions.

The East Coast Integrated Depot – which will be the biggest train and bus depot in Singapore when it is fully up and running – is expected to be completed by end-2026.

Go-Ahead Singapore won the contract to run this package in September 2025. The handover is being done in stages to ensure smooth and disruption-free journeys for passengers, said the operator. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Apart from buses, it is also home to the train depots for the Downtown Line, Thomson-East Coast Line, and the East-West Line, which started operating from the new depot in March.

Go-Ahead Singapore, responding to queries, said most of the SBST employees affected by the handover of services have opted to join Go-Ahead.

It did not provide details on the number of employees who made the switch, but said Go-Ahead is committed to supporting them through the transition with employment terms that are “no less favourable” than what they got from SBST.

LTA said the 29 Go-Ahead services will operate with a fleet of about 400 buses, which include some 260 electric buses. They will all sport the Go-Ahead logo after the handover.

Go-Ahead Singapore – a unit of the British transportation giant Go-Ahead – will also manage Tampines Bus Interchange, Tampines Concourse Bus Interchange, Tampines North Bus Interchange and Changi Business Park Bus Terminal.

SBST managed the terminals and interchanges since 2016.

Passengers looking at bus services information at Tampines Bus Interchange on July 7. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

In a Facebook post on July 4 , SBST said: “It is with heavy hearts but minds full of cherished memories that we say goodbye to a town we’ve called home for over four decades.”

Starting in 1983, SBST ran two services from the former Tampines Bus Terminal, when the bus company was called Singapore Bus Services Limited.

SBST spokeswoman Grace Wu said bus drivers who opted to stay on have been redeployed to other bus interchanges and are still driving buses.

She added that SBST bus operations and engineering teams will continue to be on site during the second phase of the handover on July 19 to provide operational and technical support.