Bus services 925 and 927 to skip several stops from Dec 16

SINGAPORE - As a result of the relocation of Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange, SMRT bus services 925 and 927 will have their routes adjusted to skip several bus stops along Choa Chu Kang Drive and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 from Dec 16.

SMRT said on Monday (Dec 10) that the services would skip the bus stop opposite Northvale Condominium along Choa Chu Kang Drive, as well as the bus stops outside Lot 1 Shopper's Mall and opposite Choa Chu Kang MRT station along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

Services 307 and 974, which serve these bus stops, will not have their routes adjusted.

Services 925 and 927 will continue to serve the bus stop outside Northvale Condominium.

