Bukit Panjang LRT to resume usual Sunday hours

Trains on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) will resume their usual operations on Sundays and run from 5.30am starting on Nov 4, said rail operator SMRT.

SMRT announced in a tweet yesterday that the BPLRT would resume normal operating hours, after four months of opening at 8am on Sundays.

The BPLRT was closed on Sundays from April 15 to July 1 as part of maintenance works aimed at improving the reliability of its system.

In June, SMRT said the network would restart Sunday operations from July 1 but at a later opening time to enable maintenance works to continue.

In its tweet yesterday, SMRT thanked commuters for their patience and support during this period.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, speaking in Parliament in March, gave details of the BPLRT's $344 million renewal project and said commuters can expect smoother rides from 2022 once the majority of works to overhaul the line is completed.

In May, he said the current option to overhaul the BPLRT is the only viable one, as alternatives such as tearing it down and building a totally new system or having buses replace the line are not feasible.

The 14-station line has been dogged by reliability issues since it opened in 1999, due to how its design comprises sharp turns over undulating terrain.