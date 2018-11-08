Bukit Panjang LRT services suspended on Wednesday night due to power fault

SINGAPORE - Late-night passengers on the Bukit Panjang LRT had their commute disrupted on Wednesday night (Nov 7).

At 11.56pm, SMRT tweeted that service across the line was suspended due to a power fault, and that free regular and bridging bus services were available at all affected stations.

A further update was tweeted at 12.50am on Thursday morning, informing commuters that service would not resume for the rest of the night. The last loop service on the LRT usually departs Bukit Panjang station at 1.02am.

Regular services resumed this morning at 5.15am, SMRT tweeted.

The latest disruption comes after a service delay on Bukit Panjang LRT earlier this week on Monday morning, when a traction power trip occurred between Phoenix and Bukit Panjang stations, causing the train to stall.

LRT services were disrupted between 7.25am and 7.53am, causing delays to morning peak hour commutes.

After four months of late opening at 8am for maintenance operations, regular Sunday operations were resumed on the Bukit Panjang LRT on Sunday (Nov 4).