Building ahead helped Changi fly high, says Khaw

Building ahead of demand has been key to Changi Airport's success and will continue to guide planners for future projects, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday.

Speaking at the official opening of Terminal 4, he said that to do this requires sound judgment.

Projecting aviation traffic correctly is "a very difficult task", said Mr Khaw, who is also Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure.

It is especially challenging for Changi Airport, where the number of transit passengers, who have other airport options, is significant.

Planners also have to be nimble so that they can adjust to disruptions in the aviation industry that may come from time to time.

It is for this reason that the future T5 - a mega terminal being built near the airport premises - is being designed in scalable modules and will be built in phases, Mr Khaw said.

At the opening, Changi Airport Group unveiled a new playground in T4 which features a structure called the Chandelier. Anchored to both the ground and ceiling, it is made up of about 10km of rope and supported by about 15 tonnes of steel.

