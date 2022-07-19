Bidadari main road to connect to Bartley Road by early 2023

The main road in Bidadari - a new 10,000-unit Housing Board estate near Toa Payoh and Potong Pasir - will be completed early next year when it connects to Bartley Road.

Bidadari Park Drive, a 1.6km two-lane dual carriageway described by the HDB as the "main transportation spine of Bidadari", now connects the 57ha estate to two arterial roads: Upper Aljunied Road and Upper Serangoon Road.

Its final stretch will join an existing T-junction between Bartley Road and Serangoon Avenue 1. The junction will thus be turned into a four-way junction, allowing traffic to move from Bidadari estate to Bartley Road, as well as Serangoon Avenue 1, and vice versa.

When completed next year, motorists from Potong Pasir can get to Paya Lebar or Serangoon - and vice versa - without passing the busy Braddell-Upper Serangoon-Bartley junction.

Construction is under way and involves building a 260m slip lane in Bartley Road and demolishing an existing overhead pedestrian bridge.

When The Straits Times visited the site last Friday, a stretch of about 450m - spanning two bus stops on the westbound side of Bartley Road - had been cordoned off.

A new overhead bridge and bus stop will be built when the roadworks are done, according to a project site notice.

The notice stated that the project is undertaken by Vestar Iron Works and would be completed by the fourth quarter of this year. But like most projects, it was delayed by Covid-19.

An HDB spokesman said it will now be completed by the first half of next year.

She said the project "will enhance road connectivity for future residents of Build-To-Order developments such as Woodleigh Hillside and Bartley GreenRise in Bidadari estate".

"In addition to the existing connection via Mount Vernon Road, motorists travelling from Bartley Road will be able to access Bidadari estate via Bidadari Park Drive from the new cross junction," she added.

Commenting on the new access to Bartley Road, Bidadari resident Vivien Lee, 47, said: "Of course it will be more convenient. It'll give us more options."

The housewife added: "Hopefully, it'll bring down travelling time and there will be less congestion in the future when the estate is fully occupied."

Meanwhile, a new land bridge is being built across Bidadari Park Drive.

It will connect the future Bidadari Park to Hillock Park - two nature parks arising from conserved wooded areas - and will give residents of nearby public housing developments such as Woodleigh Glen better access to the parks.

The HDB spokesman said the bridge will be completed in the second quarter of next year.