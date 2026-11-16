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Behind every flight: Why people still matter most in air traffic control

Kathirvelu Krishnan, senior chief for air traffic control training, at the Singapore Air Traffic Control Centre on Nov 12.

SINGAPORE – From lining up incoming aircraft before touchdown to guiding departing flights to their cruising altitude, Singapore’s air traffic controllers keep traffic moving through the skies around the clock.

Even as today’s tools can anticipate complex traffic patterns and potential disruptions long before they happen, air traffic control is still fundamentally a people-driven operation.

Having witnessed the evolution of technology across his more than 35-year career as a controller, Kathirvelu Krishnan, 58, can attest to the importance of the person behind the screen, plugged into a headset.

“New systems and greater automation can help us process information, anticipate situations and manage increasingly complex air traffic. But these technologies are ultimately there to support the air traffic control officer.

“No matter how sophisticated the tools become, we still need a well-trained officer who can understand the situation, exercise sound judgment and make the necessary decisions,” he told The Straits Times.

Developing a pipeline of air traffic controllers takes time and rigour, said Kathirvelu, who is also senior chief for air traffic control training at the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) .

After an introductory four-month course on subjects such as meteorology and aviation law, trainees are assigned to one of three specialisations – area, approach or aerodrome.

Aerodrome controllers work at the Changi or Seletar control towers, overseeing air traffic at the respective airports and managing take-offs, landings and ground movements.

Area controllers, like Kathirvelu, handle aircraft during the en-route phase of their journeys , or when aircraft are flying at cruising altitudes.

The area controllers are based at the Singapore Air Traffic Control Centre near Changi Village, alongside approach controllers, who guide arriving flights through their descents, including lining up aircraft before they land.

Approach controller Farwizah Batrisyia Aziz, 27, concluded her training about seven months ago. She said she was initially apprehensive about the intensity of the programme, having heard stories from three of her university friends.

She eventually decided to pursue the vocation after speaking to other air traffic controllers at networking events.

Following the initial preparatory training phase, she underwent six months of simulator training, followed by on-the-job training before finally earning her stripes.

It takes about 1½ years in total to train an air traffic controller.

Although she had some experience in the aviation industry through her courses of study in polytechnic and university, the role does not require applicants to have an aviation background.

Approach controller Farwizah Batrisyia Aziz, 27, was initially worried about the intensity of the training. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

In the case of approach controller Penny Ng, she made a career switch in 2017 from a completely unrelated field.

Formerly an audit associate with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy, the 34-year-old said she realised a traditional desk-bound job was not the best fit for her.

“I was looking for something more operational and dynamic, where every day would be different and I would not be sitting behind a laptop all day.”

While an aviation background may be helpful, many of the technical skills needed for the job were taught during training, she said.

Even though there were times when she felt discouraged by challenging situations during training sessions, her instructors, seniors and batchmates were supportive throughout.

When she began making radio transmissions to actual pilots as part of on-the-job training, it was a “surreal” experience to control real, live aircraft, Ng recalled.

As Singapore prepares for the opening of Changi Airport Terminal 5, more air traffic controllers will be needed to manage the expected increase in flights.

CAAS plans to increase its workforce of air traffic controllers from about 500 currently to about 700 by the mid-2030s.

Backing this recruitment drive is a $500 million investment over the next 15 years, with new recruits receiving a $20,000 sign-on bonus. Fresh university graduates now receive a starting salary of about $64,000 a year, while diploma holders start at about $49,000 a year.

Upon attaining their licence, however, all new controllers are placed on the same career scheme and receive the same pay, regardless of educational qualifications.

The investment is part of a larger $4 billion programme to upgrade Singapore’s air navigation services, which includes new air traffic systems, as well as the refurbishment of Changi Airport’s control tower.

But beyond the technology and infrastructure, the job still depends on the people behind the systems.

Isabelle Chan, 46, who became an approach controller in 2004, said she used to view resilience as the single most important trait for the role.

Isabelle Chan, deputy director of staff management and development in the Air Traffic Services division at the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

But Chan, who is now deputy director of staff management and development in the Air Traffic Services division at CAAS, recently added a second quality: adaptability.

“I think the environment is very dynamic, and without adaptability, the controller will not be equipped for the future,” she said.