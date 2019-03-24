Be prepared for security screening at Jurong East MRT station on April 5

Do not be alarmed if you are asked to go through security screening at Jurong East MRT station on April 5.

This is part of a regular emergency preparedness exercise, called Exercise Station Guard, by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operator SMRT.

In a joint statement on Friday, the LTA and SMRT said all commuters entering the station that day will be directed towards the gates on the concourse level after Exit A for security screening.

Some commuters may be asked to walk through a metal detector and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines.

Commuters are advised to factor in additional travel time and to avoid bringing bulky items, as these may require more time for screening.

The LTA will also trial the effectiveness of new security equipment during the exercise, which will take place from 10am to 4pm.

Since February last year, the LTA and public transport operators have conducted Exercise Station Guard to validate security measures, contingency plans and operational readiness at public transport nodes during heightened security situations.

Similar exercises were previously conducted at Newton station (Downtown Line), Holland Village station (Circle Line) and Hougang station (North East Line).

The exercise is part of the national SGSecure movement to strengthen security in public places and build resilience in the community against security threats.

It also serves to raise public awareness of the security threats facing Singapore and familiarise commuters with how they should respond in the event of an emergency.

Last December as part of Exercise Station Guard, the LTA deployed a 1.6m-tall robot at Hougang MRT station to test its navigational and surveillance capabilities. Developed by ST Engineering, the robot was equipped with seven cameras to allow it to have a 360-degree view of its surroundings. It also had an in-built global positioning system as well as sensors such as Lidar, which bounces lasers off objects, allowing it to patrol designated areas.