Banners at primary schools and lamp posts to encourage safer road behaviour

SINGAPORE - Road safety banners will be put up at all primary schools here, as part of a road safety campaign to raise awareness of violations such as red-light running and speeding.

In addition, road safety banners showing the aftermath of traffic accidents will also be placed on lamp posts along the roads.

These are some of the initiatives announced by the Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC) and the Traffic Police during the launch of the Singapore Road Safety Month 2022 campaign on Tuesday (May 31).

Speaking during the launch event at the Traffic Police headquarters in Paya Lebar, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said roads in Singapore have become safer over the years.

"In 2010, there were 193 traffic accident fatalities. This improved to 118 fatalities in 2019," he said.

"Last year, there were 107 fatalities, although this is partly attributed to lower traffic volume arising from the pandemic. Nevertheless, the overall trend is encouraging. It shows that our efforts to improve road safety have borne fruit."

The SRSC also launched a Friends of SRSC volunteer scheme where the public can sign up to volunteer as road safety advocates.

Prof Faishal said: "Advocates will assist SRSC in sharing road safety messages through their personal networks, and help the SRSC front physical campaigns and initiatives."