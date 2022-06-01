Banners at all primary schools to promote road safety

Road safety banners will be put up at all primary schools here, as part of a road safety campaign to raise awareness of violations such as red-light running and speeding.

In addition, road safety banners showing the aftermath of traffic accidents will also be placed on lamp posts along roads.

These are some of the initiatives announced by the Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC) and the Traffic Police during the launch of the Singapore Road Safety Month 2022 campaign yesterday.

Speaking during the launch event at the Traffic Police headquarters in Paya Lebar, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said roads in Singapore have become safer over the years.

"In 2010, there were 193 traffic accident fatalities. This improved to 118 fatalities in 2019," he said.

"Last year, there were 107 fatalities, although this is partly attributed to lower traffic volume arising from the pandemic. Nevertheless, the overall trend is encouraging. It shows that our efforts to improve road safety have borne fruit."

The SRSC also launched a Friends of SRSC volunteer scheme where the public can sign up to volunteer as road safety advocates.

Prof Faishal said: "Advocates will assist SRSC in sharing road safety messages through their personal networks, and help the SRSC front physical campaigns and initiatives."

The campaign is a joint effort between the Traffic Police and SRSC, and is supported by the Land Transport Authority, the Ministry of Education, the People's Association and the Automobile Association of Singapore (AA Singapore).

The Traffic Police commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner Gerald Lim, said: "The Singapore Road Safety Month serves as a timely reminder to all road users to practise good 'RoadSense' and play their part in keeping Singapore's roads safe for everyone."

Use Your RoadSense is an ongoing initiative by the Traffic Police to promote responsible behaviour on the roads.

SRSC chairman Bernard Tay said the introduction of the Friends of SRSC scheme means that everyone can now play their part in ensuring that roads are safe.

"We hope that the volunteers can help to spread road safety messages to their friends and loved ones, and amplify our road safety outreach efforts," said Mr Tay.

The campaign will also feature infographics and videos targeting students and their parents.

Short road-safety videos can also be viewed across social media platforms.

On Monday, Mr Tay, who is also president of AA Singapore, launched another campaign titled Safe Speed, Save Lives with school bus operator Yeap Transport.

Decals with the campaign logo were put up on Yeap Transport's fleet of 400 school buses as part of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile Road Safety Grant Programme - Streets for Life #Love30 global campaign.

The Safe Speed, Save Lives campaign aims to promote the concept of low-speed streets in Singapore and encourage drivers to keep their driving speed at 30kmh in areas where people and motorists frequently mix, such as residential, silver and school zones.