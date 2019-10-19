Award-winning photojournalists share their experiences at The Straits Times photo festival

SINGAPORE - Former Reuters photojournalist Ezra Acayan was worried about becoming wrongly implicated in the Philippine government's war on drugs, after his experiences in documenting violence in the war.

But his determination to tell the stories behind the issue saw him diving even deeper into it.

In 2017, the Philippine national quit his job at Reuters along with colleagues in other news agencies, so as to free up time to focus on the drug war.

"From just documenting (the topic), it transformed into something much, much more," said the 26-year-old. "I have actually become like a godfather to some of the children that have been left behind."

Mr Acayan, runner-up in the spot news category (singles) of this year's World Press Photo (WPP) contest, was speaking at a panel discussion at The Straits Times Through The Lens photo festival at the National Museum of Singapore.

His winning entry showed the body of a man lying in the street after being shot dead by unidentified men in front of mourners at a wake in Quezon City, in the Philippines.

Also alongside him on the panel was Portuguese photographer Mario Cruz, who came in third in the environment category (singles) of the WPP contest, and Christoph Grabitz, director of media programme Asia at German think-tank Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

Related Story Through the Lens: ST photojournalists share tips on drone use at photo exhibition at National Museum

Related Story Celebrate the best in news photography

The panel discussion, entitled Converging Lenses: Contemporary Issues In Documenting Social And Human Rights Issues, was moderated by ST's executive photojournalist Neo Xiaobin.

Mr Grabitz said that the work done by photojournalists such as Mr Acayan and Mr Cruz is now especially important, given the misuse of the term "fake news".

"Everyone uses the term fake news for his or her own purpose to fight those who stand up to try and speak truth to power. In this situation, it is very important to have outstanding journalistic work."