Aviation sector's long-term outlook remains bright as T5 review continues: Iswaran

SINGAPORE - The plans for the mega Changi Airport Terminal 5 were made with a long-term view in mind, and Singapore's assessment is that passenger traffic will continue to grow in spite of the setback dealt by Covid-19.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on Wednesday (March 30) that the growth will be present especially in the Asia-Pacific, with the industry holding a similar view as well.

"When you take a long-term view, the case is clearer... It is about how we make that long-term decision while mitigating some of the risks that might emerge," he said.

The authorities are thus working on that and will make an announcement in due course, he said.

His comments came ahead of the two-year mark in the suspension of the construction of T5.

In June 2020, then Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan had said that the Government will take at least a two-year pause on T5's construction amid uncertainty about how the Covid-19 pandemic will change the aviation sector.

He added that the Government will study how the aviation sector will change, and that the design of T5 will be changed to take into account new safety requirements.

T5 was scheduled to be completed around 2030. It covers a land area equivalent to about 667 football fields, and was earmarked to provide future capacity for the airport to ride on the projected growth in air travel.

It was to handle up to 50 million passengers per year in its initial phase.

This, along with T2's upgrading works, would have brought Changi Airport's total passenger handling capacity to around 140 million passengers per year.

T2's upgrading had been going on for most of the last two years after it was closed in May 2020 owing to the low passenger numbers caused by the pandemic.

Mr Iswaran said on Wednesday that T2 will be progressively reopened this year.

This comes as the number of travellers passing through Changi Airport is expected to increase in the coming months.