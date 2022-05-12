At least 6 weeks' wait for new S'pore passports, says ICA

Singaporeans who apply for a new passport will have to wait for at least six weeks, according to the latest update from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, ICA said last night that the number of passport applications has increased to above 7,000 per day as compared with 2,000 daily before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highest number of passport applications it received recently was 14,000 in a single day.

ICA said: "Since the easing of travel measures, there has been overwhelming demand for passports.

"It could take even longer if there is a greater surge in the number of applications or there are issues with the application, such as (if) the photograph submitted does not meet the requirements."

Many people who submitted their passport applications from mid-March to last month have been heading down to the ICA Building in Lavender since Monday, leading to snaking queues.

Previously in April, the estimated waiting time for a new passport was at least a month.

When The Straits Times visited the ICA Building on Tuesday afternoon, there was a queue of about 25 people outside at about 3pm. Those interviewed upon leaving said the line in the building was about 300 people long.

A retired insurance manager, who wanted to be known only as Madam Lee, 65, left disappointed as she was told her passport was still being printed even though she had submitted her passport application on April 11. She had planned to drive to her home in Johor Bahru on April 5 but had misplaced her passport.

Last Friday, she waited for six hours at ICA only to be told her passport photo was rejected. She submitted a new photo online last Saturday.

"I have to go to JB as soon as possible. My neighbours told me my landed home there suffered water damage and the roof caved in," she said.

But Mr Kumar, 33, who goes by one name, received his passport on Tuesday after showing proof of travel. The surveyor had submitted his passport application on April 1.

"I decided to walk in and ask them to expedite my passport as I'm flying to Nepal for work on May 25," he said.

There was a queue when he arrived at 7.30am, and he collected his passport around 4pm.

The surge in passport renewals comes as travel demand continues to rise.

In late March, ICA had advised Singaporeans who have plans to travel in the next few months and need to renew their passports to do so early via its website.

The application fee is $70. When their passports are ready, applicants can make an appointment to collect them at any of the 27 designated post offices, or at the ICA Building.

ICA said it understands that many Singaporeans are eager to start travelling again, especially during the coming June school holidays.

It added: "We are doing our best to handle the high demand and our officers are working longer hours during this period."

To manage the crowd situation, more passport counters have been made available on other floors in the ICA Building.

ICA said: "We have also set up additional queue areas and conducted triaging to direct members of public to the right location. They are advised to follow the signage placed on site and instructions given by officers."

Dr Michael Chiam, a senior tourism lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, said that the longer waiting time could be due to a snowball effect, as more Singaporeans see others renewing their passports.

He said: "They jump onto the bandwagon to do the same. With the further relaxation of border controls, this could have escalated the momentum."

ICA said members of the public need not renew their passports now if they are currently in Singapore and do not have plans to travel for the next six months.

It added: "For Singaporeans who need to travel urgently, they are required to produce supporting documents in person at ICA Building for assessment on a case-by-case basis."