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askST: What to do when a car dealership goes out of business

The distributor of JMEV, a Chinese EV brand, closed the dealership after just over a year of operation.

SINGAPORE – The distributor of JMEV, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand, closed its showroom in the east after just a year of operation.

It is the second such brand to exit Singapore in recent times, after Neta in early April 2025.

The departures come amid an influx of new car brands in Singapore in recent years , most of them drawn by the country’s efforts to encourage EV adoption through generous incentives to offset upfront costs.

But when a car brand leaves the local market, owners no longer have official representation.

This raises questions about what will happen to their warranties and where they can go for servicing and repairs.

Will there still be warranty coverage?

Generally, the warranty for new cars in Singapore consists of two portions: the initial three years or so of coverage, subject to a mileage cap backed by the manufacturer; and additional coverage provided by the local distributor.

Warranty claims under the manufacturer-backed portion will still be enforceable, but car owners will have to contact the manufacturers overseas to find out how they can make claims.

The local portion, however, will be void if the dealer goes out of business, according to lawyer Parwani Vijai, who specialises in motor-related cases.

Where to go for repairs and servicing?

Owners can go to independent workshops, which should be able to do general repairs and servicing, said Mahaendra Gofar, an EV expert who has worked for car companies in Germany, China and Singapore.

He said that generic testing equipment, which most workshops have, should be able to detect issues by plugging into the car’s diagnostic ports. However, the workshops will not have access to proprietary software or update the vehicles , he added.

An alternative is to seek help from the brand’s representative in neighbouring countries, although Gofar said it is unclear how much the authorised workshops can help , including whether they can perform software updates.

He believes that there may be a case for independent workshops to step up to take care of the “orphan” cars in the future.

What about spare parts?

Ler Hwee Tiong, director of an after-market workshop chain who has run automotive operations in China, said that car owners should be able to source for replacement parts directly through popular shopping portals like AliExpress.

This is because carmakers across different brands tend to use common parts suppliers. He said that even if a carmaker closes, the supply chain for parts will not disappear.

If the owners are unable to reach the suppliers directly, Ler said that there is a well-established network of stockists who will be able to secure the parts, including used ones.

However, the car owners may have to approach these stockists themselves, as workshops in Singapore may not be willing to source the parts on their behalf because it would be too much trouble, he added.

Will more car brands exit Singapore?

Owners of newer car brands may also wonder if their distributors could exit the market, leaving them without local after-sales support.

Car distributorships in Singapore tend to be long-lasting, with established dealers representing major brands for decades. Inchcape Singapore, for example, has been representing Toyota for 59 years, while Kah Motor has been distributing Honda cars since 1969.

But there have been exceptions. Alfa Romeo was briefly represented by a subsidiary of the Komoco Group between April 2023 and February 2025.

Motor dealers said that the two Chinese EV brands that recently exited Singapore were brought in by dealers entering the motor trade for the first time.

The two brands were among at least 15 introduced in Singapore over the past two years.

Some are represented by established multi-brand motor dealer groups such as Cycle & Carriage, Sime Darby and Wearnes Automotive, which industry experts regard as more likely to represent the brands for longer.

However, the risk of exits may not be limited to local distributors deciding to pull out. Gofar said some Chinese manufacturers may not survive the industry’s consolidation in their home market, thus impacting Singapore .

He noted that only about 10 manufacturers in China currently produce more than a million vehicles a year, a scale he said companies need to achieve to recoup their production costs.

“Ultimately it is the survival of the biggest, not the fittest,” he said.