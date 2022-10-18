Asean, EU ink world's first bloc-to-bloc aviation pact

A landmark aviation pact that is expected to lead to more flights between Singapore and major European cities was signed on Monday after years of on-again, off-again negotiations between Asean and the European Union (EU).

The two regional blocs put pen to paper on the Asean-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement at the 28th Asean Transport Ministers' Meeting held in Bali in a move that provides opportunities for more passenger and cargo flights between the 10 Asean member states and the 27 EU members.

More than one billion people stand to benefit from greater air connectivity, along with business, trade and tourism.

Asean said on Monday in a joint statement: "Passengers can look forward to a greater variety of destinations, more flight frequencies, and more travel options between South-east Asia and Europe."

Under the pact, airlines from the 37 Asean and EU countries will be able to fly any number of services between the two regions.

They will also be able to fly up to 14 weekly passenger services and any number of cargo services from a country in one bloc to a country in the other bloc with fifth freedom traffic rights, via any third country or beyond to any third country.

Fifth freedom rights allow foreign carriers, after flying in from abroad, to offload passengers and freight and then pick up passengers or cargo before flying on to another country.

The pact will also allow for closer cooperation between Asean and the EU in areas such as aviation safety, air traffic management, consumer protection, and environmental and social issues.

Singapore's Transport Minister and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran said the agreement opens up new growth opportunities for the aviation industry as the sector recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Singapore is honoured to have been Asean's lead coordinator from the inception to the conclusion of the agreement," he said.

Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, who chaired the transport ministers' meeting, said the agreement will accelerate economic recovery and reinvigorate the global economy.

Asean secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi said the signing sets a significant milestone in world aviation history and also marks 45 years of partnership between Asean and the EU.

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean said the Asean-EU agreement replaces more than 140 bilateral air services agreements, providing a single set of rules and cutting red tape.

The Asean-EU aviation pact was mooted in February 2014 at an aviation summit in Singapore.

Negotiations started in 2016, with Singapore leading the talks for Asean and the European Commission leading negotiations for the EU.

It took eight rounds before negotiations concluded in June 2021. The agreement was then vetted by lawyers and translated ahead of Monday's signing.

It will now undergo ratification in accordance with the respective procedures of the Asean member states, the EU, and its members.

Mr Mayur Patel, head of Asia at global travel data provider OAG Aviation, said the landmark agreement will most likely benefit other Asean nations more, as Singapore's air hub is already well developed.

This may put pressure on Singapore because of increased competition from regional hubs such as Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, but Mr Patel said the Asean-EU pact should not be seen as a threat but an opportunity to grow further.