As tyre prices keep rising, S'pore shops offer cheaper brands

Motorists can expect to pay more to replace their car tyres as retail prices catch up with rising costs.

Tyre shops have been informed by suppliers about price increases for orders placed from this month.

Increments range from 5 per cent to 10 per cent. For some shops, this is the second price adjustment notice received this year.

Without naming tyre brands, Mr Francis Lim, managing director of Point S - BCC Automotive, said that a tyre for cars such as the Mazda3 and Kia Cerato will now cost $131, up from $125, an increment of nearly 5 per cent.

Tyre importers and retailers said that it was not typical for tyre prices to be adjusted so frequently or by such magnitudes in the past.

In response to the rising prices, tyre shops have turned to offering more cost-effective alternative brands. Known in the industry as "tier-3" brands, they cater to more budget-conscious buyers as well as heavy users such as fleet operators.

While these tyres are not immune to price hikes, they start from a lower base.

Mr Ler Hwee Tiong, founder of Tireler, a consultancy specialising in the tyre industry, said manufacturing costs have been rising since late 2019.

The impact of the increases lagged behind price adjustments because of the long supply chain with multiple intermediaries involved.

Mr Ler said: "Raw material costs are spiralling to an untenable situation. Tyre manufacturers need to raise prices by up to 30 per cent this year to make their business feasible.

"The sales channels will not accept such a big increase. This means that manufacturers may then opt to reduce or stop production rather than sell the tyres at a loss. This leads to supply shortages in the market."

On top of rising commodity prices, the International Monetary Fund reported that container shipping rates, which have been going up, rose most significantly in the first three quarters of last year. Compared with the early days of the pandemic, prices have more than quadrupled.

Various trade publications have reported that tyre manufacturers raised prices globally multiple times last year. Each adjustment ranged from 5 per cent to 8 per cent.

While these increases have not been passed on completely to retailers here, those The Straits Times checked with confirmed there had been a few rounds of adjustments in the past 12 months.

The size of the price increases depends on factors such as the brand, tyre size and year of manufacture.

Prices at tyre shops vary because some retailers bundle them with services such as wheel balancing, alignment and tyre rotation through the service life of the tyre. Others charge for these services separately.

Bridgestone Tyre Sales Singapore, the importer for the Japanese tyre brand, said that depending on various factors, price increases since 2020 have been between 8 per cent and 12 per cent.

The replacement tyre market for private cars, private-hire vehicles and taxis in Singapore is estimated to be close to 1.5 million units a year.

Mr Lim said owners of private cars may not have been particularly aware of the price increases, given that tyres are changed only once every three years or so.

Fleet operators, on the other hand, experience the price hikes frequently. High-mileage fleet cars go through multiple sets of tyres every year. A private-hire vehicle, for example, clocks about 10,000km a month.

Cycle & Carriage Leasing rents out about 50 vehicles to private-hire drivers among its overall fleet. In the past year, the price of tyres for the Mitsubishi Attrage used for ride-hailing jobs has gone up from $85 to $100 each - an increase of 17 per cent.

The company also faced sporadic supply shortages from its regular tyre supplier.

AL Tyres, which distributes Tourador tyres from China, told ST that costs are on the rise. "Every day, I am buying stock and the prices are being adjusted upwards," said company owner Adrian Lau.

As with the prices of fuel and other essentials, the prices of tyres will continue to rise.

The pace may even accelerate in the face of multiple challenges, including pressures from the war in Ukraine, said industry watchers.

They expect more Chinese brands and other budget-friendly options to appear at local tyre shops.

Mr Ler pointed to the situation in Britain where "up to 80 per cent of the market is made up of private brands and tier-3 brands".

Private-brand tyres typically refer to those that are marketed and owned by a company that is not the manufacturer.

Mr Ler anticipates that in the coming months, manufacturers of "Chinese tyres will also increase prices significantly".

"But they are starting from a lower benchmark. In the future, for Singapore, maybe up to 60 per cent of the market will be replaced by these cheaper alternatives," he said.