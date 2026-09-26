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App with weather and route guidance for cyclists among youth proposals to improve S’pore transport

(From left) Nicholas Peck Jun Le, Chung Tzu Chi, Gary Yin Kian Lee, Radhakrishnan Srivarshini and Jayaraman Sophia Rita are part of a group that presented a proposal for a one-stop platform integrating cycling information and journey-planning tools to cater to different cyclist profiles.

SINGAPORE – Radhakrishnan Srivarshini, 24, enjoys cycling along the Kallang Park connector for exercise.

She prefers segregated paths to avoid colliding with pedestrians and vehicles, but when exploring new routes, apps like Google Maps sometimes divert her to walkways and busy roads. Google Maps also does not warn her about possible bad weather.

This was one gap in Singapore’s transport system that she and four other young people identified. So, they decided to create an application that would address the challenges cyclists face as Singapore moves to become a car-lite society.

Called Gear Up, the application was one of seven ideas presented by more than 35 young people to the Minister of State for Transport, and Culture, Community and Youth, Baey Yam Keng, on Sept 26. The event was held at the Asian Civilisations Museum.

The teams, comprising youth aged between 17 and 33, had over three months developed their proposals to make everyday journeys more inclusive, comfortable and convenient.

They are part of Youth Panel for Transport, the first of four panels that will provide opportunities for young people to work alongside government agencies to develop recommendations for a better Singapore.

Formed in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and National Youth Council earlier in 2026, the panel for transport is part of the SG Youth Plan.

On the app for cyclists, Srivarshini said: “There’s really no one app that is able to serve the wide diverse range of cyclists that are here in Singapore.”

The group identified six different cyclist profiles. These include food delivery riders who prioritise getting to their destinations quickly, leisure cyclists who prefer cycling paths and are likely to be weather-conscious and road cyclists for whom the activity is a serious form of exercise.

After engaging with almost 50 cyclists through surveys and interviews, the group proposed a consolidated cycling app with features that meet the various needs of different cyclists.

These include bicycle-friendly routing, weather overlays, route preferences, parking availability, obstruction alerts, dynamic rerouting and user feedback.

The Youth Panel for Transport presented their proposals at the Asian Civilisations Museum on Sept 26. PHOTO: LIANHE ZABAO

Srivarshini said her group hopes the app, or some of its features, will be incorporated into the MyTransport.SG app, which caters to public transport commuters.

“It’s a trusted government app. So if our proposal is successful, the app users can find out cycling information, bus information and MRT information all in one place,” she said.

Inclusivity was a common issue raised by other groups.

Some proposals addressed ways to help seniors travel independently and confidently through shared community personal mobility aids. Others highlighted how wayfinding and transit space design could improve navigation for people with diverse needs.

Other ideas surfaced include assessing commuters’ thermal comfort at bus stops, as well as offering personalised travel incentives to address congestion during peak periods.

Speaking at the event, Baey said the issues raised reflect sentiments the Transport Ministry has been hearing through broader engagements for the Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP) Refresh.

It is a national initiative slated for release in 2027 by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to update the country’s land transport roadmap through public feedback.

As the youth panel developed their solutions, Baey said many would have started with a simple idea before realising that transport challenges are “rarely straightforward”.

He added that the process would have highlighted the careful trade-offs transport planners have to make when determining the future direction for Singapore.

“Balancing the different needs of commuters is often one of the most challenging aspects of transport planning,” he said.

Baey said the ministry would review the proposals which will help inform the LTMP Refresh.

At the event, Baey also announced the start of registration for the three other youth panels, which can be done through the National Youth’s Council channels.

Those interested can sign up for the panels focusing on building a youth-friendly city, exploring the benefits of sport and improving the process of buying HDB flats.