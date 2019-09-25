App gets 270 reports of errant PMD, e-bike users

Members of the public have filed 270 reports against errant users of personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bikes (PABs) in the month after a new in-app reporting function was introduced.

The reports helped the Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirm the hot spots that had come to its attention and also identify new areas for enforcement, the authority said yesterday.

LTA introduced the Report PAB/ PMD function in its MyTransport.SG app on July 31, as part of efforts to improve enforcement actions against errant users. The app had about 700,000 users as of July.

It received 30 reports by 5pm on the first day the feature was introduced, and 270 reports by Aug 31.

One hot spot flagged by members of the public through the app was Pasir Ris Street 11.

In a Facebook post, LTA said: "Over the weekend, our active mobility enforcement officers were deployed along (Pasir Ris Street 11) and we detected a total of nine offences there.

"We also impounded an overweight PMD which clocked more than 47kg, way more than the permissible weight of 20kg."

LTA also urged the public to continue submitting reports.

Of the 228 reported accidents involving PMDs on public paths last year and in 2017, 196 of them resulted in injuries.

The safety issues surrounding the use of PMDs were back in the spotlight recently.

In the latest accident, a 65-year-old woman fell into a coma after her bicycle collided with an e-scooter in Bedok North last Saturday night. The woman suffered a serious brain injury and fractures in her ribs and collarbone.

In another case, a 53-year-old woman suffered a fractured skull after falling backwards when an e-scooter rider came close to colliding with her. She needed 30 stitches to close her wound.

The Transport Ministry has announced initiatives to improve safety regarding the use of PMDs.

LTA has committed to enlarging its enforcement team to about 200 members by the end of this year.

It has started deploying roving CCTV cameras at hot spots in areas such as Woodlands.

Meanwhile, infrastructure improvements are also in the works. For example, $50 million will be set aside to expand active mobility infrastructure over the next few years, and expedite improvements in hot spots where accidents often occur.