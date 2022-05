SINGAPORE - Analysts were generally upbeat on Singapore Airlines' (SIA) outlook, though warning of the challenges the company would face from surging fuel prices and a potential crunch in manpower supply.

A day after the airline posted full-year earnings that showed a narrowing of profit for the 12 months to Mar 31 this year to $962 million, from $4.3 billion the previous year, analysts had a wide and varied price target for the stock.